SHREVEPORT, La. – On May 11, 2022, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, (LSP-SVU) Bossier Field Office arrested 66-year-old Robert Singleton on 49 counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

In April of 2022, LSP-SVU began an investigation of a suspect that was downloading and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles. The suspect was identified as Robert Singleton. A search warrant was obtained through the 1st Judicial District Court for Singleton’s residence, located in the 1100 block of Island Park Boulevard in Shreveport. On May 11, 2022, LSP-SVU Troopers, along with agents from the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the search warrant. As a result of the search, Singleton was placed under arrest for 49 counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was subsequently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Oil City – On May 11, 2022, Investigators from the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, (LSP-SVU) Bossier Field Office arrested 38-year-old Anthony Remedes on three counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

In April of 2022, LSP-SVU began an investigation of a suspect that was downloading and distributing images of pornography involving juveniles. The suspect was identified as Anthony Remedes. A search warrant was obtained through the 1st Judicial District Court for Remedes’ residence, located in the 500 block of Northland Avenue in Oil City. On May 11, 2022, LSP-SVU Troopers, along with agents from the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served the search warrant. As a result of the search, Remedes was placed under arrest for three counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles. He was subsequently booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

The LSP Special Victims Unit works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

