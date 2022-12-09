DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — Two men have been arrested, accused of stealing and stripping a boat.

On May 25th, officers responded to a boat launch on U.S. 51 in reference to a theft. At the scene officers found a boat belonging to a female victim, sinking in a nearby canal.

After speaking with the victim, investigators learned that the she had had an emergency at her home days prior and had to leave the boat docked at the launch. When she returned the following day she found the boat sinking in a canal.

Upon securing the boat, the victim discovered the motor, diving gear, fishing rigs and other equipment stolen. In total, the items stolen were valued at about $9,000.

Through investigation and review of video surveillance at the launch, detectives identified two suspects, Christian Schexnayder and Rock Schexnayder.

Both men are charged with felony theft.