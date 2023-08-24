BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested two men in connection to a missing juvenile on Wednesday.

Police say in July, LSP and the FBI investigated a missing juvenile in Baton Rouge. The child was found and after further investigation, arrest warrants were issued for two men.

Treymaine Nicholas, 21, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Caleb Smith, 18, of Hammond, was arrested on charges of four counts of first-degree rape in Tangipahoa Parish and was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Prison.

Additional arrest warrants were issued for Smith on charges of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape in East Baton Rouge Parish.

This remains an ongoing investigation.