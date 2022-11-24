ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.

In an interview with wildlife agents, Salts and his son said the 15-year-old fired a shot at an animal’s silhouette while deer hunting on Olano’s property on Saturday, Nov. 5. After the animal was discovered to be a black bear, the three then decided to dump it in a creek, according to LDWF.

“Hunters are advised to always identify their targets before pulling the trigger for any wildlife they may be hunting,” the wildlife and fisheries agency said in a news release. “Some Louisiana Black Bears are part of a long-term monitoring program that provides researchers with information on black bear populations, productivity and population viability in the state of Louisiana.”

Olano and Salts were cited on Monday, Nov. 21 for intentional concealment of wildlife. Salts faces an additional citation of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The agency said both men could face civil restitution totaling $10,000.