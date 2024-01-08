The First Pursuit:

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ) – On Saturday, January 6, 2024, chaos erupted on the streets of Alexandria when the Police Department responded to a theft in progress at a business in the 3200 block of South MacArthur Drive. The suspect attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle, triggering a high-stakes pursuit involving local law enforcement agencies.

With assistance from the Louisiana State Police and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspect vehicle was finally apprehended in Avoyelles Parish. The driver, identified as 33-year-old Calvin Elie of Alexandria, faced a slew of charges, including Reckless Operation of a Vehicle, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Theft, and various firearm and drug-related offenses. Three passengers, Adrian Howard, Crystal Rodriguez, and Montavious Page, also faced multiple charges related to stolen firearms, drug possession, and other offenses.

The Alexandria Police Department expressed gratitude to the assisting agencies for their crucial role in bringing the pursuit to a conclusion.

The Second Pursuit:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Undeterred by the previous day’s events, law enforcement faced yet another pursuit on Sunday, January 7, 2024. An Alexandria Police Officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle in the 1800 block of MacArthur Drive, but the operator, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Gatson, refused to comply, initiating a low-speed chase that concluded near Shannon Road.

Gatson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Flight from an Officer along with five additional traffic-related charges. The motives behind these pursuits and the crimes committed remain under active investigation.

The Alexandria Police Department is urging anyone with information related to these incidents or any other crimes in the area to come forward. Contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Information can also be emailed to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those preferring to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of CenLa offers a cash reward for valuable tips. Call (318) 443-7867, or use the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App, downloadable at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, to submit tips discreetly and receive a claim number for potential cash rewards.