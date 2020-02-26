Two arrested in west Shreveport fatal shooting; victim identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two people are behind bars in connection with Tuesday night’s fatal shooting in Shreveport’s Industrial Park neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Police 20-year-old Traveon Cannon and 21-year-old Kasey Howard were arrested Wednesday morning in the shooting death of a man who was found lying in the 9000 block of S. Shrevepark Dr.

The SPD arrest affidavit states that surveillance video showed Cannon picking up 18-year-old Jederris Taylor at his home in the 3500 block of College St. Thirty minutes later Taylor was found dead with four gunshot wounds.

After detectives found Cannon’s cell phone at the scene they went to his home and took him in for questioning.

Cannon admitted to police that he drove Taylor to the location where his body was found. He claimed that Howard wanted to take Taylor there so they could shoot him.

Cannon stated that he fired one shot at Taylor after Howard fired five shots at him. Cannon claimed that they left Taylor there to die.

Text messages between Cannon and Howard confirmed their plan.

Cannon and Howard were both arrested and booked into the Shreveport City Jail for second-degree murder.