VINTON, La. (KLFY) – Two Vinton people were arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after a months long investigation.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a complaint in reference to an ungovernable juvenile in June. During the investigation, detectives received information that the child was possibly being abused and neglected.

Detectives learned family members of the child, Randy P. Hebert, 41, and Amie J. Laughlin, 39, both of Vinton, were physically abusing her, as well as withholding food as punishment. Detectives were also advised when the victim was fed, it was lower quality food than what the rest of the family would eat.

When detectives spoke with Hebert and Laughlin, Hebert confirmed the abuse was taking place. They were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with cruelty to juveniles. Bonds were set at $175,000.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Latest Stories