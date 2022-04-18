PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department arrested two men and is searching for a third in connection to a shooting incident that left one person injured.

Police responded to the Royal Arms Gardens Apartments on Balboa Avenue Sunday night in reference to shots being fired.

Investigators said two men, Jailen and Fleming Carson, returned fire at a third man during the incident.

“One of the rounds entered a window of an apartment and struck a wall directly over the head of the

occupant,” they added.

The Carsons drove away from the scene with a passenger, who was shot in the butt, police wrote. Officers located the Carsons in their vehicle and arrested them. The passenger was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After executing a search warrant Jailen Carson was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Flemming Carson was also charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

A warrant has been obtained for the other alleged shooter, police wrote.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3102.