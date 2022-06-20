BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called into action while working an extra shift on Sunday, June 19 at the Walmart Supercenter located at 9350 Cortana Place.

EBRSO says that around 10 p.m., this deputy along with other “deputies attempted to move some individuals causing a disturbance outside of the store at which time they began to fight with deputies.”

A deputy was hit in the head during this altercation.

Surveillance cameras show that two people hit the deputy.

Those two individuals were arrested and are facing these charges:

Battery on a Police Officer

Interference with a Police Investigation

Disturbing the Peace

EBRSO identified the two individuals as Kayley Carter, 20 and a 17-year-old male.

Carter was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and the teenager was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

EBRSO says, “Three other people were given summons for disturbing the peace.”

There is no word on what started the disturbance on Sunday night.