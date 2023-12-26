ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, December 24, 2023, at approximately 3:40 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the area of Georgetown Drive and Coliseum Boulevard about multiple vehicle burglaries. The responding officers were able to locate and arrest 20-year-old Martavious Marshall from Pineville, La. and 18-year-old Taylor Thomas of Alexandria La.; both for two counts of Simple Burglary.

The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the residents who live in the area of Georgetown Drive to check their vehicles and review any home monitoring system for information to assist with this investigation.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.