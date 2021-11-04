Two arrested after high-speed chase from MS to LA. Charges include homicide, possession of guns, marijuana, and cocaine.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Early Thursday morning, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified that Hancock County Miss., deputies were in pursuit of a stolen beige 2006 Toyota Highlander on Interstate 10 Westbound.
According to STSPO, deputies joined the pursuit at the state line, and the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on I-10 towards New Orleans.
STPSO deputies successfully deployed spikes, and the vehicle came to a stop on I-10 Westbound just past Oak Harbor Boulevard.
The driver, 26-year-old Alphonse Dorsey was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for several charges:
- Aggravated Flight from an Officer
- Aggravated Obstruction of a Highway
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things,
- Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession of Schedule II (cocaine)
- Illegal Possession of a Firearm with Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Numbers
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Resisting an Officer by refusal to Provide Identification
- No Driver’s License
- No Seatbelt
Dorsey was additionally booked as a fugitive from NOPD on warrants for:
- Homicide
- Two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery
- One count of Domestic Abuse Battery Child Endangerment
Additional charges are pending from Hancock County.
The passenger, 25-year-old Valicia Johnson, of New Orleans, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as well.
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
- Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)
- Possession of Schedule II (cocaine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- No Seatbelt
During the booking process, police discovered that Johnson concealed a small amount of marijuana in her sock and another small bag in her vaginal cavity. Johnson was additionally charged with:
- Introduction of Contraband to a Correctional Facility
- Obstruction of Justice