Two alleged armed robbers arrested, also charged with attempted first-degree murder

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An ongoing joint investigation between Iberia Parish and St. Martin Parish with the U.S. Marshals Task Force has resulted in the arrest of two armed robbery suspects.

Isaiah Alexcee, 20, of St. Martinville, was arrested on Aug. 30 in connection with an armed robbery in the 2700 block of East Main Street in New Iberia. He was arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. Alexcee was also wanted on a warrant for an armed robbery in Broussard on Aug. 29 and on additional warrants in St. Martin Parish. He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on two counts of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

Wildez Johnlouis, 31, of Jeanerette, was also arrested in the same investigation. Johnlouis was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task force earlier today for an armed robbery in St. Martin Parish. He faces two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted first-degree murder.