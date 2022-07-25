Bond for all three suspects totaled over $400,000

LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects last week after a recent drug-related investigation.

Travis Sanchez, 40, of Lockport, Dillon Toups, 32, of Gheens, and Jordan Barrios, 34, of Raceland were all apprehended on Tuesday, July 19.

Search warrants were executed at two different locations by narcotics agents.

Travis Sanchez and Dillon Toups were arrested at a home in East Fontinelle St.

Toups had meth on him and “During the search of the residence, agents found heroin and other paraphernalia,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez and Toups were both transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Travis Sanchez is facing the charges listed below:

Two counts of Distribution of Heroin

One count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin

LPSO says, “Toups was booked with distribution of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.”

Narcotics agents also paid a visit to a home on Myrtle Dr.

Agents found Jordan Barrios in possession of marijuana at this location.

Barrios was also taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with Distribution of Methamphetamine (Felony) as well as Possession of Marijuana.

Bail was set at $250,000 for Travis Sanchez, $110,000 for Dillon Toups and $50,000 for Jordan Barrios.

Barrios “was released on July 21 after posting bail in the amount of $50,000,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.