BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Police announced Wednesday (July 13) that three people involved in the armed robbery of a Baton Rouge postal worker have been arrested.

The mugging reportedly occurred last month and representatives of the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say 26-year-old Deajon Dobbins, 21-year-old Denzel Jackson, and 26-year-old Dashun Larkin were behind the attack.

BRPD adds that the trio also stole multiple checks from capital area mailboxes.

BRPD detectives collaborated with the United States Postal Inspector to apprehend Dobbins, Jackson, and Larkin Wednesday.

The three were then booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of felony theft from mailboxes, armed robbery, and possession of stolen things.