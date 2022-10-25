MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction.

Tellis was accused of stabbing a ULM graduate and was indicted by a grand jury in May 2019 on Second-Degree murder charges.

The trial was originally scheduled for March 1, 2022, and was rescheduled for August 1, 2022, because Tellis’ attorneys attempted to discredit a piece of evidence in the case. The trial was then rescheduled to start on August 29, 2022, and lastly rescheduled to October 26, 2022.

We will keep you updated as we receive more information.