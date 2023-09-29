NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A trial four years in the making, Bryson Johnlewis, one of the two men indicted for the 2019 murder of 17-year-old Garon Lewis, was in court Thursday morning.

Bryson Johnlewis and Travis Layne Jr. are co-defendants who were indicted in May 2022 for the slaying of the teen. Garon was the son of former Iberia Parish politician and current Iberia Parish school-board member Raymond Shoe-Do Lewis. Lewis described his son like any father who loved their child would. “Outgoing. Liked sports. Liked his academics. A lover of life. A great kid,” said Lewis.

On August 16, 2019, the body of Garon Lewis was found in his car, with a gunshot wound to the head. Lewis was apparently sitting in his car at the corner of Audry and Rene St., waiting to pick up his girlfriend. In the years following his murder, his father, Shoe-Do, made it his mission to honor Garon by starting a charity in his name and not stopping until those responsible were behind bars. He says every parent has a right to fight for their child even when no one else is helping. “You as a parent have an obligation to push like I am pushing,” said Shoe-Do.

Johnlewis’ trial began at 9 a.m. Thursday morning with opening arguments and eyewitness accounts presented in front of a jury. Shoe-Do has hope justice will prevail when everything is finished.

Johnlewis is being charged with conspiracy to commit second degree murder, principal to commit second degree murder, and felony possession of a firearm.

Latest Stories