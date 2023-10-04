ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – (UPDATE): On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 PM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Vance Avenue in reference to 44-year-old Lakeshia Davis being found deceased from apparent stab wounds.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In a deeply unsettling turn of events, 44-year-old Lakeshia Davis was discovered dead from apparent stab wounds in the 1600 block of Vance Avenue on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 4:55 PM. The Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to the scene, launching an intense investigation into the tragic incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as 58-year-old Gerald L. King, described as a black male, 5’9” tall, and weighing 150 lbs. The police issued an arrest warrant for King on one count of Second Degree Murder in connection with Davis’s death. The incident appears to be a domestic-related tragedy.

In a coordinated effort between law enforcement agencies, the Alexandria Police Department learned of King’s whereabouts on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at around 5:20 PM. King was believed to be in Jonesboro, La. The Alexandria Police Department sought assistance from the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office, who successfully apprehended King without incident.

The Alexandria Police Department expressed their gratitude to the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office for their swift and effective cooperation. Such collaboration between law enforcement agencies is deemed essential, especially when dealing with apprehending individuals involved in heinous crimes.

The investigation into this heartbreaking incident remains ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information related to this case or any other crime in the Alexandria area to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Information can also be emailed to detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

Additionally, individuals providing crucial information leading to the case’s resolution can call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is also available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, allowing tip submission for a cash reward.

The Alexandria Police Department urges the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in ensuring public safety.

This is a developing story, and further details will be provided as the investigation unfolds.