ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, October 8, 2023, as the Alexandria Police Department responded to a distressing call. At approximately 8:39 PM, officers were dispatched to a local hospital following reports of a gunshot victim being transported for medical attention. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Shedrick Jordan of Alexandria, Louisiana, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The incident that claimed the life of Shedrick Jordan occurred in the 2500 block of Culpepper Road, marking a somber chapter in the community. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, and the Alexandria Police Department is actively pursuing leads to uncover the events that led to this tragic loss.

As law enforcement officers work tirelessly to gather information and evidence, this incident is being treated as an ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of this case or any other criminal activities in the Alexandria area to come forward and assist in the pursuit of justice.

Individuals who may have witnessed the incident or have pertinent information are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or reach out to APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. For those who prefer email communication, information can be shared with detectives at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers of CenLa is offering a cash reward for valuable tips leading to the resolution of this case. Residents with information can contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 443-7867. To ensure anonymity, individuals can also utilize the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App, available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, which allows for the submission of tips and the acquisition of a claim number for a cash reward.

The Alexandria community mourns the loss of Shedrick Jordan, and the police are working diligently to solve this case and provide answers to his loved ones. Cooperation from the public is crucial in achieving justice in this tragic incident.