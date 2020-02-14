Traffic stop turns into high-speed chase on I-10 near Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) – A morning traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Jennings turned into a police chase reaching over 110 mph.

Devin Mitchell was arrested by Jennings Police after he sped away eastbound during a traffic stop at around 8 a.m. Mitchell allegedly began discarding items out the window of his vehicle. The materials were later discovered to be an assortment of pills, heroin, and marijuana.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, three counts of possession of a Schedule II narcotic with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and traffic offenses.