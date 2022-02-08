COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on I-12 West around 3 p.m. on Monday, February 7.

STPSO says, “Detectives observed a black Buick Verano, bearing a South Carolina license plate, speeding and following vehicles at an unsafe distance.”

The vehicle stopped near Highway 21 in Covington and contact was made with the driver.

Quintrell L. Richardson, 28, of South Carolina gave detectives permission to search the Buick Verano.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office states that these items were found in the vehicle:

Approximately 44.62 grams of marijuana

13 bags containing a variety of THC edibles (approximately 513.22 grams)

Drug paraphernalia

Approximately 48 grams of Psilocybin Mushroom edibles

Approximately 22 MDMA (Ecstasy) pills

1 Cyclobenzaprine Hydrochloride pills (10 mg)

4 semi-automatic rifles were located inside the car

Richardson was arrested and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center where the South Carolina man faces multiple charges including Speeding, Following Vehicles, Possession of a Sch. I CDS (Marijuana), Possession of a Sch. I CDS (Psilocybin Mushrooms),Possession of a Sch. I CDS (MDMA/Ecstasy), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearm with Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

Sheriff Randy Smith stated, “The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Highway Enforcement Unit continues to be very productive with arrests and seizures of narcotics and weapons. These hard working deputies will continue to take weapons and drugs, from those involved in criminal activities, in order to ensure they do not make it to the streets of St. Tammany Parish.” *A booking photo can be obtained at www.stpso.com when it is available.