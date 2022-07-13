ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.

During the course of the investigation, Task Force Officers detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Task Force Officers obtained consent to search the vehicle and subsequently located marijuana, THC vapes and other drug paraphernalia, including packaging materials and scales. Also located during the search was approximately one ounce of powder cocaine inside the vehicle. Gipson was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on several charges. Gipson was released later the same day on an $11,500.00 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/

Arrestee: Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45,

Alexandria, La

Charges:

Disturbing the peace: sound amplification system

Possession of marijuana less than 14 grams

Possession of CDS II with intent to distribute

Possession of drug paraphernalia