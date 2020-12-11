Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Louisiana

IPSO: 15 pounds of heroin confiscated with an estimated street value of $500,000.

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The three men pictured below were arrested after a recent traffic stop.





Images courtesy of Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the “Louisiana State Police and agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office Interstate Interdiction Unit seized approximately 15 pounds of heroin during a traffic stop.”

The three men who were arrested are Henry Bolton, III, Byron Hart and Brandon Hart.

Bolton, III is facing these charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics

Improper lane usage

Byron Hart and Brandon Hart are both facing this charge:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office estimate that the heroin has a street value of around $500,000.