Traffic stop leads to discovery of meth valued around $2.2 million, LSP confiscates more than $6 million of Illegal Narcotics in one month

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police has had a busy month all over the state when it comes to the seizure of illegal narcotics.

A traffic stop on December 1 led to the arrest of Ricardo Guevara, 47, of Texas.

The stop took place on I-12 and “Troopers were able to locate and seize 18 kilograms of

suspected methamphetamine,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

LSP estimates that on the street, the meth seized during that traffic stop would be worth around $2.2 million.

That is around one-third of what Troopers have seized this month in Louisiana.

LSP says, “In the last 30 days, patrol Troopers from all over the state have seized over $6 million in illegal narcotics during the course of numerous traffic stops.”

So what have Troopers confiscated over the last month on Louisiana roads?

37.5 kilograms of methamphetamine worth an estimated $4.6 million

3.5 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated $105k

577 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $1.6 million



