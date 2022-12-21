Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:35 PM, on December 19, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Glenwood Drive. Once officers walked toward the car, they detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

According to authorities, the driver of the car was identified as 26-year-old LeCharles Richard Smith and he allegedly advised police that marijuana was in the vehicle. Police were given consent to search Smith, the passenger, and the vehicle and located marijuana and a handgun.

Smith denied knowledge of the firearm being in the car. According to police, the passenger advised authorities that the narcotics and firearm belonged to Smith. The passenger also advised that Smith told her to “take the charge for him.”

Smith was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.