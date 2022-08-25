Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, Monroe Police observed a 2008 Dodge traveling south on the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue through a school zone. According to officers, they initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and smelled a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle.

Officers received permission to search the car and identified the passenger as 30-year-old Jean Lee Taylor. Authorities also searched Taylor’s backpack and found 16 bags containing marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, and Hydrocodone.

Taylor took ownership of the narcotics. He was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and three counts of Possession of Drugs in a Drug-Free Zone.

Taylor’s bond was set at $18,000.