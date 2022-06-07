BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, June 5, after noticing what they believed was a fake temporary license plate on a vehicle.
The traffic stop took place a little before 12:30 p.m. on Addison St.
The officers identified the driver as Kirk Alexcee, 53, of Baton Rouge.
The affidavit states that Alexcee had a warrant out for his arrest via the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
The 53-year-old was arrested and a search of Alexcee’s vehicle was conducted by the officers.
According to the affidavit, “officers located a crack pipe and a small, white cube, which was consistent with crack cocaine.”
Alexcee admitted that both items belonged to him.
The 53-year-old is facing these charges:
- Fugitive
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession Schedule 2 Drugs
No bond has been set for Kirk Alexcee.