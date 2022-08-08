BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Dr.

The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

BRPD initiated their investigation by poring over social media videos which showed a “red Chevrolet Camaro performing donuts and burnouts in the intersection of College Dr. and I-10 East,” according to the affidavit.

Traffic came to stop and pedestrians were seen at this location.

The affidavit states that other vehicles were also seen “performing these donuts in succession in a test of physical endurance.”

Detectives were able to use the license plate on the Camaro as well as decals found on the vehicle to pinpoint who was likely driving on April 30.

Malik Williams, 23, of Baton Rouge was identified as the driver of the Camaro.

On Friday, August 5, a vehicle with a matching license plate was seen at a gasoline service station on Greenwell Springs Rd.

A traffic stop was initiated on what BRPD calls a “known street racer.”

Williams was arrested and confessed to taking part in the “College Dr. incident and several others,” according to the affidavit.

The Baton Rouge man was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Saturday, August 6, and charged with Aggravated Obstruction Of A Highway Of Commerce and Drag Racing/Public Road.