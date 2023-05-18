LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three teenagers are facing charges after they allegedly carjacked and wrecked a car in Thibodaux.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said deputies responded to a report of a carjacking around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Michelle Place on Friday, May 12.

Three teens reportedly flagged down the driver of a black sedan and stole the car at gunpoint.

Hours later, around 12:30 a.m. the next day, Webre said the car was involved in a crash. He said three teens were found inside with minor injuries.

A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds were taken to a hospital for treatment. They were later charged in connection to the crime.

Webre said due to their ages, the names of the teens won’t be released. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

