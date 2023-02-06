SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — Three people died in St. Tammany Parish from drug overdoses in a 24 hour time frame last weekend.

Official suspect the three men, all in their 30s, overdosed on opioids.

An autopsy will be conducted Monday as well as a toxicology report to determine the official cause of death.

Over the past few months investigators around the country have found fentanyl in various street drugs including marijuana.

The recent overdoses has raised concerns of St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston saying, “Last summer, we had two unrelated young people in different parts of the parish die of overdoses in a 12-hour period, and toxicology reports confirmed both expired from consumption of Fentanyl. This weekend’s surge is equally alarming.”