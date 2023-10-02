OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Three shooting in Opelousas in the last 24 hours have left two people injured and one dead.

Officers with the Opelousas Police said they responded to shooting Sunday at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of 1400 Plaisance Street. Upon arrival, officials said they found one male and one female victim with several gunshot wounds in the residence. The male victim’s injuries were fatal and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to authorities. The female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Information on the victims identity has not been released at this time.

Officials said they learned from an investigation the suspects fired several rounds at a residence which was occupied by six individuals at the time of the shooting. A motive is undetermined at this time, but investigators said they will continue to follow up on leads.

Later Sunday night, around 10 p.m., officers responded to another shooting in the 900 block of Garland Avenue where a female victim was struck by gunfire while lying in her bed inside her home. An investigation found multiple rounds were fired at the home. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The most recent shooting was early Monday morning, around 5:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Westwego Street. A large number of rounds were fired and hit several homes, one being struck at least 19 times. No one was injured in this shooting.

Investigators have been monitoring social media and have noticed groups are engaging in inflammatory exchanges that suggest the shootings maybe retaliatory in nature. Investigators have several “persons of interest” and will be looking to question all parties who are suspected in being involved in these events.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $2500.00 cash reward.

