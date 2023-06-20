ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Three hunters are facing legal consequences after an agent with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries witnessed the group violating hunting laws.

On Thursday, June 15, Senior Agent Salvador Mangano issued citations to 31-year-old Jorge A. Caballero del Cid, 26-year-old Alfredo J. Rodriguez-Soler, and 30-year-old for hunting from a moving vehicle, hunting from a public roadway and hunting rabbits during a closed season.

According to agents, within the last two weeks, several calls were made reporting subjects in a dark-colored Dodge Ram truck hunting rabbits at night off Highway 46.

Deputies with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office say on the reported night, they witnessed the subject’s truck in the area. They were reportedly seen with lights on, shooting out the truck and then retrieving it from the wood line.

The three reportedly admitted to the crime to Mangano and during a search, the agent found a .22 caliber rifle with scope, a .177 pellet rifle with scope, and three freshly harvested rabbits. LDWF officials say the group could possibly face civil restitution totaling $95 for the replacement of the illegally taken rabbits.

“Hunting from a moving vehicle and hunting rabbits during a closed season brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Hunting from a public roadway carries up to a $350 fine,”

