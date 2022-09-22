LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday.

Washington Marion High School was on lockdown because students were allegedly “involved in a fight at which time witnesses reported hearing someone mention a gun,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

CPSO said that Molo Middle School and LaGrange High School were then put on precautionary lockdown because of what happened at Washington Marion High School.

Those who took part in the fight were not there when law enforcement arrived at the school.

After a search, “law enforcement later located three individuals involved and they are currently being interviewed,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The lockdowns were eventually lifted at all three schools.

Law enforcement has not found a gun in connection with this incident.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Charles Police Department worked together on this case.

The investigation remains ongoing.