NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three of the four teenagers accused of carjacking and fatally dismembering Linda Frickey have accepted plea deals.

Jury selection for the trial began Monday, Nov. 20, a year after the crime happened in the Mid-City area.

On March 21, 2022, around 1:30 p.m., 73-year-old Frickey was approached at gunpoint and told to get out of her Nissan Kicks. She became stuck and was dragged, which ultimately led to her death.

Her car was later found at the intersection of North Dumaine and North Dupre streets hours later.

Those allegedly responsible for the crime were identified as John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Lenyra Theophile and Marquel Curtis.

Three of the teens pled guilty to attempted manslaughter and have each received a sentence of 20 years.

District Attorney Jason Williams released a statement on the matter:

“The DA’s office will not be addressing the public regarding today’s pleas until the conclusion of all matters. However, we would like to highlight the remarkable grace of Mrs. Frickey’s family in response to the words of the three defendants who accepted responsibility for their roles in this horrific matter. Our hearts and unwavering support continue to be with the Frickey family as we fight for justice and pursue a resolution that honors Linda’s memory.”

