ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Fentanyl, guns and money seized after RADE Agents conduct 3 month long investigation.

On August 25th, 2022, the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit concluded a narcotics investigation that began in May of 2022 by executing a search warrant at 1735 Thornton Court Alexandria, LA. Agents say their case began with an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers that stated the susprect, identified as Craig Deandre Brown, was allegedly selling Fentanyl from a residence on Thornton Court. RADE Agents, with the assistance of the RPSO SWAT Team, executed the narcotics search wararnt.

Devonta Marteze Brown, Diante Brown, and Orneshia Andrea Banks were at the residence when the search warrant was executed.

While conducting a search of the residence, Agents were able to locate approximately 14 ounces of suspected Fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana. Agents also located a magazine fed 12 gauge shotgun and recovered $11, 521.00 in US currency.

Devonta Marteze Brown, Diante Brown, and Orneshia Andrea Banks were taken into custody without incident, placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Craig Deandre Brown was not in the house at the time of the warrant service but was subsequently located in a vehicle shortly after and taken into custody during a traffic stop. Craig Deandre Brown was arrested without incident and transported to Detention Center 1.

Agents say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.