Three Louisiana men facing multiple charges after early morning traffic stop

Crime

by: Michael Scheidt

ASCENSION PARISH SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Friday morning and it ended with the arrest of three men.

Mike Brown, 24, Jeffrey Johnson, 40 and Daryl Brown, 23 are all behind bars in the Ascension Parish Jail.

APSO said a traffic stop was made a little after midnight after a traffic violation occurred.

Mike Brown was the driver and the other two individuals were passengers in the vehicle.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, “deputies searched the vehicle and located a quantity of Ecstasy, four ounces of marijuana, promethazine tablets, cyclobenzaprine tablets, a digital scale, and open alcoholic beverage containers.”

All three men were arrested and each are facing various charges:

Mike Brown, of Geismar is facing these charges:

  • Stop sign violation
  • Expired registration
  • No insurance
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession of a legend drug without a prescription,
  • Possession of schedule V controlled dangerous substance,
  • Possession with intent to distribute ecstasy

APSO said, “Daryl Brown of Darrow and Jeffery Johnson of Donaldsonville were both booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Jeffery Johnson is also charged with having an open alcoholic beverage.

No bond has been set for the three men.

