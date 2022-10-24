EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, a three-day trial is set to begin for 21-year-old Christopher Johnson of El Dorado, Ark. who is facing multiple felony charges, including capital murder. Johnson was arrested in May 2021 and charged with Aggravated Residential Burglary, Capital Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Engaging in Violent Group Activity after the May 25, 2021, fatal shooting of Antonio Kelly.

According to court records, El Dorado Police responded to a shooting on May 25, 2021. Upon arrival, they discovered Kelly deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also located another victim suffering a gunshot wound in their hip.

Investigators interviewed the surviving victim’s girlfriend and discovered that Johnson allegedly planned to retaliate against the surviving victim following a dispute between Johnson’s mother and the surviving victim.