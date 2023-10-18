NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department Child Abuse Unit is investigating a house fire that left three children dead in the New Orleans East area on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The fire has since been ruled a homicide.

It happened in the 4900 block of America Street, near Dwyer Road.

The New Orleans Fire Department report shows around 12 a.m., crews were dispatched to the scene where they learned three children were possibly trapped inside.

Moments before that, NOPD officers received a call from the children’s mother, who said their father had intentions of burning the house down. The mother told officers she was not home at the time the flames started but was on her way to the house.

Firefighters then began attacking the flames while searching the home and found a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy unresponsive a few feet from the door. Resuscitation efforts were made to them before they were taken to a hospital by EMS.

Both died from their injuries.

A second alarm was requested at 12:27 a.m. as firefighters fought to keep the blaze from extending to other homes in the area.

Reports show a 3-year-old boy was found near the center of the home. The child died at the scene.

The fire was brought under control around 12:40 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (504)-658-5267 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

