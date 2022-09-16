PORT SULPHUR, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, the Louisiana Wild Life & Fisheries released information saying that a Louisiana woman pled guilty to theft of oyster violations.

According to Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries, Lien Troung pled guilty to unlawfully harvesting oysters from a private lease in Port Sulphur. She was sentenced to pay a $900 fine plus court costs.

The guilty plea stemmed from an incident that happened in March. The press release said LDWF Agents were on patrol in the Grand Bayou area after hearing of theft complaints from local leaseholders. After arriving at the location, the agents witnessed Troung and two occupants, named Vivilio Velasquez and Carlos Vasquz in an aluminum flat boat harvesting oysters by hand.

After observing the three, the agents approached the group of people and conducted a license and department of health vessel sanitation inspection. Through the inspection, the agents were able to determine that they were harvesting oysters from a private lease with no written permission from the leaseholder to harvest the oysters.

Although Troung pled guilty, Vivilio Velasquez and Carlos Vasquz failed to appear in court. The two men were both issued bench warrants by the court for failing to appear and answer the charges reported Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries.