DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.

On Monday (Nov. 7), the Covington Police Department conducted search and arrest warrants, leading to three arrests in relation to the October 1 shooting: 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. Each suspect has been charged accordingly.

Artreal McDowell

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

Jonathan Bagent

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Negligent Injuring

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (269 grams)

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Anthony Ford Jr.

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Negligent Injuring

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

According to parish president Mike Cooper, around 8 p.m. on October 1, two people were wounded at the intersection of North 33rd Avenue and West Filmore Street – less than one block away from the parish’s annual fair. The celebration was the parish’s first in three years.

An additional person was also arrested at the time of the search on charges unrelated to the shooting. Detectives say 26-year-old Jonah Garrett was booked on two felony charges and a misdemeanor for drugs and a stolen firearm.

Covington police released images of the drugs, guns, and paraphernalia seized on Monday.