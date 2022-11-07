DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Three people are in custody in connection to a shooting outside the St. Tammany Parish fair last month.
On Monday (Nov. 7), the Covington Police Department conducted search and arrest warrants, leading to three arrests in relation to the October 1 shooting: 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. Each suspect has been charged accordingly.
Artreal McDowell
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
Jonathan Bagent
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Negligent Injuring
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
- Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (269 grams)
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons in presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances.
Anthony Ford Jr.
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Negligent Injuring
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
According to parish president Mike Cooper, around 8 p.m. on October 1, two people were wounded at the intersection of North 33rd Avenue and West Filmore Street – less than one block away from the parish’s annual fair. The celebration was the parish’s first in three years.
An additional person was also arrested at the time of the search on charges unrelated to the shooting. Detectives say 26-year-old Jonah Garrett was booked on two felony charges and a misdemeanor for drugs and a stolen firearm.
Covington police released images of the drugs, guns, and paraphernalia seized on Monday.