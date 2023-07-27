All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 1, 2022, at 12:18 PM, officers of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting on the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male juvenile victim with a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, police made contact with witnesses who advised that there were two separate shootings on Spurgeon Drive. Police were advised that the first shooting was allegedly from one or two male subjects standing at the corner of Darbonne and Spurgeon Drive.

Video footage captured by the ULM Police Department showed a male subject allegedly pointing a gun at a black Nissan Sedan that was driving toward Desiard on Drabonne. ULM Police recovered a spent bullet round in a classroom at Brown Hall and discovered that a bullet hole came through a window.

Monroe Police found 9mm shell casings where the alleged shooter in the video footage was standing. On February 3, 2022, authorities conducted an interview with the driver of the black Nissan.

The driver allegedly showed officials a photo from Instagram of the alleged suspect who was standing next to his older brother, Anferney Wingate, who was allegedly holding an AR-15-style rifle during the incident. The driver allegedly advised that the male subject allegedly fired several shots at him and one of the rounds struck the tire of the black Nissan, causing a flat tire.

Another witness advised that he was with the deceased victim and the victim’s twin brother prior to the first shooting. According to the witness, the deceased victim’s twin brother allegedly engaged in an argument with another male subject over a female.

Police were also advised that the victim’s twin brother was expecting Rodrick Wesley to arrive on the 3000 block of Spurgeon Drive. The witness mentioned that they allegedly saw the victim’s twin brother shoot at the black Nissan and then entered a gray Honda Accord with the victim.

Police learned that the vehicle was allegedly driven by Anferney. According to court documents, the ULM footage shows the gray Honda Accord drove to the stop sign of Darbonne at Desiard.

At that time, a black Tahoe that was occupied by Eugene Williams and Wesley turned off of Desiard onto Darbonne, driving past the Honda Accord. After the Tahoe parked on the 3000 block of Spurgeon Drive, the deceased victim’s twin brother exited the Honda Accord and walked to the Tahoe. The victim’s twin brother then stops and runs back to the Honda Accord, and the vehicle takes a right turn on Desiard.

Authorities were advised that occupants of the Tahoe allegedly initiated the second shooting from the vehicle and the vehicle came to a stop at an apartment complex. Witnesses also advised that a male subject was limping from the Tahoe and holding an AR-style rifle.

Responding officers were able to detain a male subject and discovered that the Tahoe was riddled with bullet holes. The male subject was taken into custody on February 2, 2022, after being released from the hospital.

The male subject advised in an interview with authorities that Williams allegedly drove down Spurgeon Drive and he saw two male subjects crossing Spurgeon Drive. The male subject went on to advise that the Tahoe took gunshot fire from the two male subjects who were later found to be shooting from the 4000 block of Spurgeon Drive.

The male subject went on to mention that he believed a third person was shooting on another side of Spurgeon Drive. Detectives found several .223 shell casings on Spurgeon Drive and learned that the male subject was struck by a .223 round. The male subject allegedly admitted that he never fired the rifle that he was holding; however, Williams allegedly shot a .38 Caliber revolver out of the passenger window.

Detectives went on to find several bullet holes on Spurgeon Drive and they concluded that the bullet holes were from a .38 Caliber firearm. After the second shooting, the deceased victim’s body was sent for an autopsy by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. According to authorities, the projectile taken from the deceased victim seemed to be the same size and weight as a .38 Caliber bullet.

According to police, the ULM video footage confirmed that the deceased victim, the deceased victim’s twin brother, and Anferney allegedly set up an ambush on the Tahoe prior to the second shooting. Witnesses also advised authorities that a male subject was allegedly running on Spurgeon Drive after the second shooting, entering a gray Honda Accord that was allegedly in the same location as the .223 rounds that was found by authorities.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Anferney was arrested in West Monroe, La., and charged with Manslaughter and Attempted Second-Degree Murder. His bond was set at $825,000.

He is set to appear in the 4th Judicial District Court on July 28, 2023.