ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have made a third arrest in connection with the November 2021, death of Kevin Hammond, Jr., of Pineville.

On May 2, detectives arrested Dexta Zayshawn Hall, 23, of Colfax on charges of second degree murder.

Detectives previously arrested 23-year-old Charley Natija Brown of Colfax on April 27 and 19-year-old Deltrevious Zyshon Constoln of Alexandria on April 22 in connection with the murder.

Each has been charged with second degree murder. Hammond, 18, was found dead on November 23, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area off of Futrell Street.

This remains an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.