Thieves steal $10,000 in roofing shingles from NOLA Habitat for Humanity on Halloween

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local non-profit organization says it was robbed on Halloween night. A spokesperson for the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity says a group of thieves stole 270 bundles of new roof shingles, enough to build put on four homes.
The shingles were donated and had a value of about $10,000.
A spokesperson told WGNO -TV that they were stored behind the Habitat (NOAHH) office building on Elysian Fields in a fenced area.
Habitat is seeking donations to cover the losses: https://habitatnola.givecloud.co/giving
This wasn’t the first time something like this has happened. In an email, a spokesperson said that about two weeks ago, one of NOAHH’s storage pods was broken into, and about $4,500 worth of tools were stolen.
Earlier this year, St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity was also targeted by criminals and lost building supplies and tools.