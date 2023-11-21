CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Texas man was arrested in Calcasieu Parish on human trafficking charges.
According to the Louisiana State Police, the Gaming Enforcement Division initiated an investigation into human trafficking, which resulted in the arrest of a Houston, Texas man.
Jarvis Renfro, 40 of Houston, Texas was found to have recruited multiple women for engaging in explicit acts for money. As the investigation progressed, LSP GED discovered Renfro and the female victims were residing at a local casino.
On Thursday, Renfro was interviewed and apprehended for his involvement in human trafficking. He also faces allegations of promoting prostitution, inciting prostitution, and soliciting for prostitutes.
Renfro was booked at the Calcasieu Correctional Center, with his bond set at $575,000.00.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Latest Stories
- Destination Louisiane: Youngsville bringing winter wonderland experience to Acadiana
- App payment confusion causes IRS to delay $600 sales reporting threshold — again
- Taco Bell sued after alcohol-fueled party led to sex in LA area restaurant
- Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers and Love Acadiana combine efforts for Gobble Box initiative, bringing Thanksgiving cheer to thousands
- Texas mom who gave birth alone in car struggles to get daughter’s birth certificate