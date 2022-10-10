Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 6, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male who allegedly solicited numerous minors online for sexual purposes over a span of several months. According to officials, the suspect aggressively solicited sexual activity and discussed traveling for a sexual relationship with the minor.

The suspect also allegedly discussed using a Plan B pill to prevent pregnancy. Detectives identified the suspect as 43-year-old Moses A. Soto and obtain an arrest warrant.

On October 5, 2022, Soto was located by the U.S. Marshals Services in Nacogdoches, Texas and he was extradited to Louisiana. He was charged with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation with a Minor.