Teens charged in Thanksgiving Day beating of 7-year-old girl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have arrested two teens in connection with a beating that left a 7-year-old child with a traumatic brain injury.

Police say officers called to an apartment on Fullerton Thanksgiving Day found that the 7-year-old girl was one of five children inside the apartment with an uncle, who at some point checked on the children and found her unconscious. The uncle contacted the mother, and the mother took the child to the hospital, where her condition was found to be life-threatening.

Through interviews and working with the Gingerbread House to interview the juvenile witnesses, investigators with the SPD Violent Crimes Unit learned two teens, aged 13 and 14, were inside the apartment with two 7-year-olds and a 5-year-old.

They say the 13- and 14-year-old males allegedly locked one of the 7-year-old children and the 5-year-old child inside a closet and began beating the other 7-year-old, causing what doctors described as a traumatic brain injury. The child remains hospitalized in serious condition.

The teens were taken into custody and charged with one count each of second-degree battery and booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.