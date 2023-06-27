ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Late on Friday night, approximately 10:40 pm, the Alexandria Police Department swiftly responded to a distress call reporting gunshots fired at 1401 Yoist Street. The initial findings of the investigation revealed that a 17-year-old African American male fell victim to a gunshot wound in his leg. As the inquiry unfolded, law enforcement officials issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Patrick N. Johnson. Johnson is wanted on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. The public is urged to exercise caution as the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Alexandria Shooting Suspect, Patrick Johnson

It is important to note that this case remains an active investigation, and authorities are working diligently to uncover further details. The Alexandria Police Department seeks assistance from the community in this matter. Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other criminal activity within the Alexandria area is encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division promptly. Informants can reach out to the police by dialing (318) 441-6416 or contacting APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Additionally, information can be shared via email with detectives at APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com