DERIDDER, La. (BRPROUD) – What was supposed to be a fun family event turned scary on Friday, March 18.

‘Movie in the Park’ was happening in Veteran’s Park when some revellers noticed a person walking towards them.

According to the DeRidder Police Department, “At approximately. 8:30PM, a 16-year-old juvenile was seen wearing a mask, with what appeared to be a real weapon.”

Some of the attendees called police thinking the weapon was real.

Officers with the DeRidder Police Department arrived at the park and concluded that “the gun was in fact a toy gun painted black.”

The 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with Terrorizing and Wearing of Masks in Public Places.

DPD says after being booked into prison, the juvenile was handed over to their parents.

If the 16-year-old was two years older, a guilty verdict for Terrorizing could bring up to fifteen years behind bars and a $15,000 fine.