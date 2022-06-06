YOUNGSVILLE, La (KLFY) – Youngsville Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a juvenile during a fight early Sunday morning.

Police Chief Rickey Bourdreaux said officers responded to a call of a stabbing in the 900 block of Young Street just after midnight.

It happened between several males who reside outside of the city, he said.

During the fight, he said, a juvenile was cut on the right inner-bicep cutting his brachial artery.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital.

The chief confirmed the unnamed victim underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition.

Trent James Hypolite, 20, of New Iberia was arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder, and aggravated battery with a weapon for an unrelated incident.