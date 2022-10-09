HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A 16-year-old was killed in Hammond late Saturday night.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the St. Paul Loop area after a 911 caller said someone had been shot. Deputies say the unidentified 16-year-old male was found to have a fatal gunshot wound.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and the sheriff’s office says they have several people in custody. Due to the investigation involving juveniles, their names will not be released.