SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the identity of a teen fatally shot near the Krewe of Gemini parade route on Saturday.

Officials say 17-year-old Kip Lewis, of Elysian Fields, Texas, was shot on the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Pkwy around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 6:17 p.m.

KTAL tried to contact the Shreveport Police Department Saturday evening and Sunday morning. Saturday, they confirmed there may have been shootings but did not yet have a report for “either of them.” Sunday they reported there were no shooting reports available since Feb. 17th.

Dispatch records showed officers responded to the first shooting call at 5:45 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy. near the exit/interchange roadways. Records show a call on a second shooting on Oden St. at 6:15 p.m.

Lewis’s death is the 11th homicide in Shreveport and in Caddo Parish this year. The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.